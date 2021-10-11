Cheers! Sydney celebrates end of 107-day lockdown

Australia’s state of New South Wales has passed its 70% vaccination target, resulting in Sydney easing its 107-day lockdown.

Non-essential shops, restaurants, bars, and hair and beauty salons have reopened after being forced shut for almost four months.

Patrons lined up across the city for the midnight reopening, excited to enjoy their new freedoms.

