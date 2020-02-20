World leaders are set to meet at the COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow in three weeks' time, yet Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison has still "not made any final decisions" on attending.

In an interview with the BBC’s Justin Rowlatt, Prince Charles reacted to these comments and urged leaders to attend, describing COP26 as a “last chance saloon” for climate action.

The COP26 global climate summit in Glasgow in November is seen as crucial if climate change is to be brought under control. Almost 200 countries are being asked for their plans to cut emissions, and it could lead to major changes to our everyday lives.