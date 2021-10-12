World leaders are set to meet at the COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow in three weeks' time, yet Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison has still "not made any final decisions" on attending.

In an interview with the BBC’s Justin Rowlatt, Prince Charles reacted to these comments and urged leaders to attend, describing COP26 as a “last chance saloon” for climate action.

