Australia’s vaccination rollout has really picked up in recent months, partly due to Covid outbreaks in Sydney and Melbourne. But in remote areas hardly touched by the virus, it’s often a different story.

Australia's famous Royal Flying Doctor Service is part of a huge logistical effort to get jabs in arms. The BBC joined them on a mission to North Queensland.

Filmed, produced and edited by Simon Atkinson

