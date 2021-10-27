Australian footballer Josh Cavallo has come out as gay, making him the only current top level male professional player in the world to do so.

The Adelaide United player told BBC World News’ Yalda Hakim that the decision to make the announcement took a long time.

"There was over six years of pain and I'm so happy and excited to put that to rest today," he said. "It’s my freedom day and I’ve never been this happy in my entire life."

