Protecting Australia's lesser-known sacred rock

Mount Augustus is a huge rock in Western Australia that has often drawn comparisons to a more famous landmark, Uluru.

Known as Burringurrah to the local Aboriginal people, it too has been a sacred site for thousands of years.

Indigenous rangers have recently stepped up efforts to preserve it.

Video by Isabelle Rodd.

