The moment missing girl, 4, is found alive in Australia

This is the moment a four-year-old who had been missing for 18 days was found by police.

Cleo Smith vanished from her family's tent at a campsite in a remote part of Western Australia. She was found in a locked house alive and well.

Authorities say a 36-year-old man is in custody and being questioned. No charges have been laid.

