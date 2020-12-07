It took until the eve of the COP26 climate conference for Australia to sign up to a net zero emissions target by 2050 - and Prime Minister Scott Morrison hasn’t set out specifics of how the country will get there.

But while the federal government has dragged its heels, many private businesses have been more ambitious.

Sun Metals in Queensland works in one of the most energy-intensive industries, but it wants to set an example of what can be done.

Filmed, edited and produced by Simon Atkinson