How a food van is helping students succeed at school

For many students who struggle in mainstream schools, entering the workplace can also be a challenge.

So an Australian school is offering students a stepping stone: employment in a food van.

Devon was one of the first employees - he tells the BBC how it's ignited his future plans.

Video by Isabelle Rodd

