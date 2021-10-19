Djokovic supporters gather outside detention hotel

Fans of tennis legend Novak Djokovic have gathered outside the player's hotel in Melbourne, Australia, to voice their support. Djokovic was detained on his arrival in the country ahead of the Australian Open tournament and later had his visa to enter the country removed.

Organisers of the tournament had said that two independent medical panels had granted the Serbian player, who has said he is opposed to vaccination, a medical exemption.

The decision was met with uproar in Australia, a country that has seen a surge in Covid-19 cases and endured some of the strictest restrictions in the world.

Australian Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, denied that Djokovic was being singled out and said no-one was above the country's rules.