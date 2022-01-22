The station bringing worried Tongans together

The volcanic eruption and subsequent tsunami in Tonga cut communication between the island kingdom and the rest of the world.

A community broadcaster in suburban Brisbane is providing information and support to Tongans around the world as they wait for news of loved ones and their homeland.

Filmed, edited and produced by Simon Atkinson.

