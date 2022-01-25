Aboriginal Tent Embassy: A powerful beacon of protest for 50 years
Fifty years ago, four men travelled to Australia's capital and set up a beach umbrella with a sign marked "Aboriginal embassy".
Their protest grew rapidly to thrust Aboriginal activism into wider public attention.
Today, the Aboriginal Tent Embassy still remains a powerful symbol of protest in Canberra.
A warning to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander viewers: this video contains images of people who may have died.
Video by Isabelle Rodd