In March 2021, hundreds of thousands of people protested across Australia in a movement called March 4 Justice.

Demanding equality, justice and an end to gendered violence, the events were organised following the perceived lack of response by Australia's government to rape allegations inside Parliament House.

At the time it was called a "turning point" - but a year on, the BBC's Australia correspondent Shaimaa Khalil asks if much has changed?

Produced and edited by Simon Atkinson