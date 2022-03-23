Ash Barty: Australians react to world tennis number one's shock retirement
World tennis number one Ashleigh Barty has shocked the world by announcing her retirement - at the age of 25. Watch our video for reaction from young players at the Brisbane tennis centre where Barty regularly trained.
Filmed, edited and produced by Simon Atkinson
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.