Australia floods: 'We're tough, but how about help?'

Lismore has been one of the towns hardest hit by Australia’s floods crisis in the past month. Waters there rose higher than ever before, killing four locals, and triggering anger towards politicians. Two residents who lost their homes tell of their rescues - and of their biggest frustrations.

Video by the BBC’s Isabelle Rodd

