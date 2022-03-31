Severe flooding strikes Australian east coast again
Homes and businesses on the east coast of Australia have once again been hit by severe flooding.
The area has been pummelled by heavy rain over the last few months, owing to the La Nina climate pattern.
A relentless downpour in Byron Bay put the central business district under water.
