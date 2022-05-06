Eurovision: Why I'm taking off my autistic mask

Australian singer Sheldon Riley has described how being autistic has informed his song for this year's Eurovision Song Contest in Turin.

Best known for appearing on The X Factor: Australia and America's Got Talent, Sheldon will perform Not The Same in the second semi-final on Thursday 12 May.

The Grand Final is on Saturday 14 May at 2000BST/1900GMT.

Video by Isabelle Rodd.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.