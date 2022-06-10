The women photographing Australia's climate crisis

When Australia was devastated by a bushfire crisis two years ago, local photographer Hilary Wardhaugh decided to start a campaign.

She gathered photos from women across the country, documenting Australia's climate crisis.

Ms Wardhaugh will present the visual petition to MPs on 9 June.

Video by the BBC's Isabelle Rodd.

