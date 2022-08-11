Meet Australia's first hijab-wearing senator

At just 27 years old, Fatima Payman is making history in Australia’s parliament.

She is the first hijab-wearing senator, the first Afghan Australian to be voted in, and the youngest person in the current parliament.

She tells the BBC her election is significant for Australian Muslims.

Video by Isabelle Rodd.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.