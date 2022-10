Nedd Brockmann is a 23-year-old electrician who has just run 3,953 km (2,456 miles) from Perth's Cottesloe Beach in western Australia to Sydney's Bondi Beach in the east in a staggering 46 days and 12 hours. His unbelievable feat has inspired the nation and raised A$2.5m (£1.4m; $1.6m) for charity.

Video by Isabelle Rodd