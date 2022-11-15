Areas of Australia have seen the country's fourth major flooding this year in areas of the South West and North East.

The Prime Minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese, said the flash flooding was "creating dangerous conditions" on Twitter.

Dozens of schools have been forced to close and thousands of homes are without power as a result.

