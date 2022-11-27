Naked volunteers pose for Bondi Beach artwork

Some 2,500 naked volunteers have posed in the early morning light on Sydney's Bondi Beach for an artwork designed to raise awareness of skin cancer.

The installation is American photographer Spencer Tunick's latest project, aimed at encouraging Australians to get regular skin checks.

Legislation was changed to allow public nudity on the beach for the first time.

Australia is the country in the world worst affected by skin cancer, the World Cancer Research Fund says.

