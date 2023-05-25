Walls collapse as fireball engulfs Sydney building

More than 100 firefighters from Fire and Rescue New South Wales (FRNSW) were sent to tackle a major blaze in the Surry Hills area of Sydney, Australia.

Some of the the walls of a multi-storey building collapsed, with FRNSW stating that there were concerns the fire could spread to neighbouring buildings.

Officials said that the inferno had a "10th alarm" status, the most severe type of fire.

A firefighter received a minor burn to his arm, but it is not yet known if there were any further injuries or any fatalities.