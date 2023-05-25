Walls collapse as fireball engulfs Sydney building

More than 100 firefighters from Fire and Rescue New South Wales (FRNSW) were sent to tackle a major blaze in the Surry Hills area of Sydney, Australia.

Some of the the walls of a multi-storey building collapsed, with FRNSW stating that there were concerns the fire could spread to neighbouring buildings.

Officials said that the inferno had a "10th alarm" status, the most severe type of fire.

A firefighter received a minor burn to his arm, but it is not yet known if there were any further injuries or any fatalities.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available for iPhone and Android.