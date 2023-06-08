Australia: Watch moment trapped humpback whale is cut free
A 10m humpback whale has been rescued after becoming entangled in a shark net off Australia’s Gold Coast. Workers used delicate equipment to cut the whale free during the early morning operation.
Environmental groups have pushed for the removal of nets during the whale migration season, which sees tens of thousands of the mammals pass Australia’s east coast.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available for iPhone and Android.