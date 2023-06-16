Tourist fights off feisty kangaroo in Australia

An American tourist has been filmed helping a woman fend off an aggressive kangaroo in Western Australia’s Cohunu Koala Park.

Courtney Carter told the BBC she had been screaming for help for several minutes before the man stepped in, his son later also joining in.

The situation de-escalated after a staff member arrived to take the animal away.

