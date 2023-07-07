Australians smash Tina Turner dancing world record

Thousands have come together to dance to the song ‘Nutbush City Limits’ in tribute to late singer Tina Turner, at Australia's most remote music festival, the Big Red Bash.

5,838 participants danced for five minutes to set a new record for the largest Nutbush dance in the world, as adjudicated by the Australian Book of Records.

The ‘Nutbush’ has been dubbed Australia's unofficial national dance and is often performed in Australian schools, weddings and gatherings.

