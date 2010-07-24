Ambulances at the scene of the stampede
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

German Love Parade festival stampede kills 15

At least 15 people have been killed at the Love Parade electronic music festival in the German city of Duisburg, police have said.

The deaths reportedly occurred after panic sparked a stampede in a tunnel.

The BBC's Tristana Moore described what is known about how the incident happened.

  • 24 Jul 2010