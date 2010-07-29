Media player
Russia's record-breaking heatwave sparks fires and smog
Thursday has been the hottest day ever recorded in the Russian capital Moscow, with the temperature reaching almost 38C.
The record-breaking heatwave in Russia which began a month ago sparked fires across the country, including around the capital Moscow, which now lies under a thick layer of smog.
Health experts say pollution levels in some parts of the city have risen ten times higher than normal safety limits.
They are advising people to stay indoors or wear masks.
Richard Galpin reports.
29 Jul 2010
