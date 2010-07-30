Dolphins at the Attica Zoological Park in Greece
Greek dolphin park prompts animal welfare row

Animal welfare groups in Greece are calling for the closure of the country's first dolphinarium and urging schools not to visit the attraction.

But the park's owners say the facility is helping raise awareness about nature in a country with an often poor environmental record.

Malcolm Brabant reports from Athens.

