Video

Concerns were raised in Georgia as Russia announced it had just deployed surface to air missiles to the breakaway region of Abkhazia.

Abkhazia declared independence in 2008 but Georgia still considers it part of its territory.

Efforts to promote patriotism in Georgia have taken on a new urgency recently.

The BBC's Tom Esslemont went along to a holiday camp for young Georgians just four miles from Abkhazia, and found it had a patriotic edge.