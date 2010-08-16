Video

The German pop singer Nadja Benaissa has confessed to having unprotected sex without warning her lovers that she was HIV-positive during the opening of her trial in Darmstadt.

The 28-year-old is accused of causing grievous bodily harm. She apologised as she appeared in court.

If convicted, Ms Benaissa faces a prison sentence ranging from six months to 10 years.

Tristana Moore reports.