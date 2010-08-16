Nadja Benaissa
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

German pop star 'sorry' for having unprotected sex

The German pop singer Nadja Benaissa has confessed to having unprotected sex without warning her lovers that she was HIV-positive during the opening of her trial in Darmstadt.

The 28-year-old is accused of causing grievous bodily harm. She apologised as she appeared in court.

If convicted, Ms Benaissa faces a prison sentence ranging from six months to 10 years.

Tristana Moore reports.

  • 16 Aug 2010