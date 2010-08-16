Media player
German pop star 'sorry' for having unprotected sex
The German pop singer Nadja Benaissa has confessed to having unprotected sex without warning her lovers that she was HIV-positive during the opening of her trial in Darmstadt.
The 28-year-old is accused of causing grievous bodily harm. She apologised as she appeared in court.
If convicted, Ms Benaissa faces a prison sentence ranging from six months to 10 years.
Tristana Moore reports.
16 Aug 2010
