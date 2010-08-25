Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
France to drain lake under Mont Blanc glacier
French engineers are set to drain a lake that has formed under a glacier on Mont Blanc and threatens to flood the St Gervais valley.
The lake, which is said to contain 65,000 cubic metres (2.3m cubic ft) of water, was discovered last month during routine checks.
In 1892 water from an underground lake flooded the Saint Gervais valley killing 175 people.
Christian Fraser reports.
-
25 Aug 2010
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window