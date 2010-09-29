Media player
EU gives France warning on Roma
The European Commission has told France that it faces action over its expulsion of Roma (Gypsy) migrants if it fails to adopt EU rules on freedom of movement by 15 October.
France welcomed the fact that the EU was not accusing it of discrimination.
But Justice Commissioner Viviane Reding said France had not respected a 2004 EU directive on freedom of movement.
29 Sep 2010
