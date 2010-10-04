Video

The Dutch anti-Islam MP Geert Wilders has gone on trial in Amsterdam accused of inciting hatred against Muslims.

"I am on trial, but on trial with me is the freedom of expression of many Dutch citizens," he told the court.

If found guilty, Mr Wilders faces up to a year in jail or a fine of up to 7,600 euros ($10,000).

The trial comes as Mr Wilders' political influence soars - he is set to be a shadow partner of the next coalition government.

Mr Wilders is facing five charges of inciting hatred and discrimination against Muslims.

Geraldine Coughlan reports.