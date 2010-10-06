Video

Hungary has said it will cost tens of millions of dollars and take at least a year to clean up the damage caused by a spill of industrial toxic red sludge.

Emergency workers are trying to stop the spill, from an alumina plant, from flowing into major waterways, including the River Danube

A state of emergency has been declared in three western counties after the chemical waste burst from a reservoir.

Dr Attila Nyikos, from Hungary's National Directorate General for Disaster Management, said decontamination and street cleaning was now under way on a large scale.