Spain smoking law to be enforced
Spain is famed for its smoke-filled bars, corner cafes and restaurants but a tough new anti-smoking law will rid the country of its dubious status as one of Europe's easiest places to light up.
The new law tightens the rules and bans smoking in any enclosed public space. Open areas like children's playgrounds are also included in the ban.
Bar owners have complained that the legislation will lead to a drop in trade and loss of jobs.
Sarah Rainsford reports from Madrid.
21 Oct 2010
