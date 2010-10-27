Media player
All night march over waste dump in Italy
The row over plans to open a second waste dump in the Italian city of Terzigno appears to be gathering momentum.
Thousands of people took part in an overnight march between Pompeii and Terzigno on Tuesday calling on the government to scrap its plans.
Wendy Urquhart reports.
27 Oct 2010
