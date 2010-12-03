Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Venice and Rome suffer from high tides and floods
Much of the historical city of Venice is under water due to a combination of bad weather and high tides.
Meanwhile in Rome, the River Tiber has reached record levels after weeks of rain.
Duncan Kennedy reports from Italy.
-
03 Dec 2010
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window