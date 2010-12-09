Bjorn Hurtig, lawyer for Julian Assange
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Wikileaks founder Assange 'victim of vindictive ex-lovers'

The Swedish lawyer for the Wikileaks founder, Julian Assange, has said he believes his client may be the target of two vindictive former admirers.

Mr Assange remains in prison in the UK fighting extradition to Sweden on sex crime allegations.

His Lawyer Bjorn Hurtig said Mr Assange would plead not guilty on all the claims he faces in Sweden.

  • 09 Dec 2010
Go to next video: Pursuit of Wikileaks founder 'political'