Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Wikileaks founder Assange 'victim of vindictive ex-lovers'
The Swedish lawyer for the Wikileaks founder, Julian Assange, has said he believes his client may be the target of two vindictive former admirers.
Mr Assange remains in prison in the UK fighting extradition to Sweden on sex crime allegations.
His Lawyer Bjorn Hurtig said Mr Assange would plead not guilty on all the claims he faces in Sweden.
-
09 Dec 2010
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-11963604/wikileaks-founder-assange-victim-of-vindictive-ex-loversRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window