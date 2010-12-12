Media player
Fatal blast hits Swedish capital
One person has been killed and two others injured in two explosions in the centre of the Swedish capital, Stockholm.
A car blew up near the busy shopping area, and another explosion struck nearby minutes later.
The BBC's Richard Slee reports.
12 Dec 2010
