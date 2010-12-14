Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Animal rights activists in Rome protest over 'abused' horses
Animal rights activists in Rome have been protesting over concerns that the horses used to pull the city's horse drawn carriages are overworked and abused.
The operators strongly reject the claims and say that the horses are well cared for and are used to hard work.
BBC's Wendy Urquhart reports from Rome.
-
14 Dec 2010
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-11989036/animal-rights-activists-in-rome-protest-over-abused-horsesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window