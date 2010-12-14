Horse drawn carriage
Animal rights activists in Rome protest over 'abused' horses

Animal rights activists in Rome have been protesting over concerns that the horses used to pull the city's horse drawn carriages are overworked and abused.

The operators strongly reject the claims and say that the horses are well cared for and are used to hard work.

BBC's Wendy Urquhart reports from Rome.

