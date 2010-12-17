Embalmed head
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Ancient mystery of beheaded French king

A 400-year-old mystery has finally been solved in France.

Forensic experts have identified an embalmed head passed between private collectors for centuries as belonging to King Henri IV of France, assassinated in 1610.

Hugh Schofield reports from Paris.

  • 17 Dec 2010
Go to next video: Scanner uncovers river's mystery objects