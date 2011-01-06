Media player
Air passengers thwart Turkish Airlines hijack attempt
Passengers aboard a Turkish Airlines flight from Oslo overpowered a man who tried to hijack their flight to Istanbul on Wednesday.
Police said the man was a Turk who had demanded that the plane return to Norway.
Peter Biles reports.
06 Jan 2011
