Russian shopping centre fire
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

At least two killed in Russian mall blaze

At least two people have been killed after fire engulfed a three-storey shopping complex in central Russia, local officials said.

At least five other people were injured in the fire, in the city of Ufa, and dozens of fire-fighters were sent to tackle the blaze.

The cause of the fire is not known, but unconfirmed reports say it started after an explosion.

  • 22 Jan 2011