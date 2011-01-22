Media player
At least two killed in Russian mall blaze
At least two people have been killed after fire engulfed a three-storey shopping complex in central Russia, local officials said.
At least five other people were injured in the fire, in the city of Ufa, and dozens of fire-fighters were sent to tackle the blaze.
The cause of the fire is not known, but unconfirmed reports say it started after an explosion.
22 Jan 2011
