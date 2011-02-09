Media player
Berlusconi: 'These are farce trials, unfounded charges'
Silvio Berlusconi has responded to a request by prosecutors in Milan to have him face trial over an alleged relationship with an underage prostitute.
Mr Berlusconi called the charges unfounded and said the trials were farcical, created for the media to defame him.
He has denied paying for sex with a 17-year-old girl and abusing his power to get her released from custody after she was arrested on another matter.
A judge will now decide if there is enough evidence to proceed to trial.
09 Feb 2011
