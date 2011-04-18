Video

Five years ago one of the world's biggest unsolved mathematical mysteries was confirmed to have been cracked by a Russian mathematician.

Grigory Perelman had quietly posted his answer online in 2002.

But, instead of being feted by the world's top universities, Perelman has shunned all publicity, awards and prize money and opted instead to live very modestly with his mother in St Petersburg.

Glynn Goffin reports.