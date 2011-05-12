Media player
Relative of Sobibor victim reacts to Demjanjuk's sentence
A German court has found John Demjanjuk guilty of helping to murder more than 28,000 Jews at a Nazi death camp in World War II.
He was sentenced to five years in prison, but will be released pending a possible appeal.
Prosecutors said the Ukraine-born Demjanjuk, 91, was a guard at Sobibor camp in Nazi-occupied Poland in 1943.
He denied serving as a guard, saying he was a prisoner of war and a victim too.
Vera Dejong, who lost family members at Sobibor, gave her reaction.
12 May 2011
