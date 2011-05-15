Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
DGSE launches recruitment drive for French spies
The French overseas intelligence agency, the DGSE, has been given a boost in funding and is now on a recruitment drive.
As part of the changes, a spokesman has been appointed and he gave his first television interview to our Paris Correspondent, Christian Fraser.
-
15 May 2011
