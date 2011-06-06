Media player
Portugal election: Social Democrats celebrate poll win
The centre-right Social Democrats (PSD) led by Pedro Passos Coelho have won the most votes in Portugal's general election.
Exit polls gave the PSD between 37% and 42.5% of the vote, ahead of the Socialists who scored between 24.4% and 30%.
The PSD are expected to form a majority with the conservative CDS.
06 Jun 2011
